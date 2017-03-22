Winn-Dixie expands rewards, rolling out improved private labels

Winn-Dixie, with five supermarkets in Columbus and Phenix City, is preparing to launch a rewards program upgrade for its shoppers.
Starting April 5, customers can begin to earn and redeem points with their “Winn-Dixie Rewards with Plenti” cards, the company said, with enrollment available in stores and online. Aside from earning and using points on groceries and gasoline, Plenti’s affiliations include AT&T, Macy’s, Chili’s, Rite Aid, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Hulu. Plenti is operated by American Express.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers operates five Winn-Dixie stores locally. The Columbus locations are 6770 Veterans Parkway, 4231 Macon Road, 5750 Milgen Road and 1100 Hunt Ave. The Phenix City store is at 3952 U.S. Hwy. 80.
Southeastern Grocers also owns the BI-LO, Fresco y Mas and Harveys chains.
The company also last month announced its largest-ever private label product launch in 2017, with it covering about 3,000 items in each store. It tested 2,330 of its own brand products, leading to quality improvements in more than 2,260 items. It pledges savings of 20 percent to 30 percent to those consumers purchasing the private label brands.
The three new brands customers will see are SE Grocers Essentials, SE Grocers and SE Grocers Prestige.
“Over the next year, the roll-out across all stores will provide superior quality, greater value and differentiation to customers without increasing the price,” the company said.
Comments