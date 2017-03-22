Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town headline Gulf Coast Jam

A powerhouse country music festival along the Gulf Coast in September, headlined by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Little Big Town, will begin ticket sales April 2.
The 5th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam takes place Sept. 1-3, which is Labor Day weekend, in Panama City Beach, Fla., at Frank Brown Park. Depending on how deep your pockets are, ticket categories include general admission, VIP, skybox, side stage, golden circle and a new “VIP Pit Experience.”
The jam’s executive producer, Rendy Lovelady, called this “the most exciting line up of headliners we’ve had in our five year history.” The event’s other country music acts have yet to be announced.
Last year’s September Gulf Coast Jam was canceled because of projected high winds from Tropical Storm Hermine. Its headliners would have been Eric Church, Brad Paisley and Jake Owen.
Aldean has sold more than 14 million albums and has 18 No. 1 hits, while Bryan has 17 No. 1 singles, with more than 10 million albums sold and 3 billion music streams leading to more than 40 million download purchases.
Grammy Award-winning Little Big Town is one of the top country groups in the business, with hits “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” “Girl Crush” and “Day Drinking.” Their first major hit was “Boondocks.” The group is comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook.
For more information, visit http://www.gulfcoastjam.com/.
