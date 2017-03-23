Business with China only sometimes a deal-breaker for Trump

One would-be White House employee has been prevented from starting work because of a deal with China, while another White House employee has been with President Donald Trump from Day One, even though he holds stock in a Chinese bank.
The White House says hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci's deal was far more complicated than economic adviser Gary Cohn's stock holdings, which he is selling. But some government watchdogs point to their disparate treatment as an example of how ethics matters are being handled unevenly.
Meredith McGehee, a chief at the government reform group Issue One, says that with so many well-off business executives coming into the administration, the Trump team could minimize conflict-of-interest questions by being more consistent and transparent.
