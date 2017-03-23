Wisconsin lawmakers say cheese deserves more recognition

At the urging of fourth-grade students, Wisconsin lawmakers want to make cheese the state's official dairy product.
Milk has enjoyed a designation as the state's official beverage since 1987 and the dairy cow became the state's domestic animal in 1971.
Even though Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country, the state filled with self-proclaimed "cheeseheads" hasn't honored the food with an official designation.
A state Senate committee plans to hold a hearing Thursday on a proposal from Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Todd Novak that would change that. They got the idea from fourth-graders at Mineral Point Elementary School.
The state produces around a quarter of the country's 11 billion pounds of cheese per year. Wisconsin cheeses also earned top marks at recent World and U.S. Cheese Championships.
