Who will win? BBB prepares for major awards event at Trade Center

The Better Business Bureau serving the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas is preparing for its major annual event.
The Torch Awards and Students of Integrity luncheon will take place 11:30 a.m. April 6 inside the Columbus Convention and Trade Center’s Ironworks Ballroom. Retiring Better Business Chairman Chief Executive Officer Leonard Crain Jr. is to be honored.
Reservations are required by March 28. To make a reservation, call the BBB at 706-324- 0712 or via email at info@columbus-ga.bbb.org.
The BBB said the Torch Awards, which were started in 1994, “bring attention to the practices that these (business) organizations employ to generate a high level of trust, among their employees, customers and their communities.” It noted the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is open to any size for-profit company physically located within the BBB service area. Those considered for the award do not have to be accredited by the BBB, it said.
The BBB Students of Integrity Essay scholarship competition is open to high school juniors and seniors who write an essay on the topic of ethical decisions they’ve made in their lives. Four winners receive a $1,000 scholarship for books, school supplies, dorm supplies and other college expenses.
“Just Do the Right Thing” is the theme of this year’s event.
