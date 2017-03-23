Hawaii committees pass new versions of vacation rental bills

Hawaii legislative committees have passed new versions of bills addressing vacation rentals.
State Senate committees on tourism and public safety on Wednesday passed legislation giving hosting platforms like Airbnb the option to pay hotel taxes on behalf of short-term rental operators.
The bill says platforms that do so would have to ensure operators comply with state and county land use laws. It says platforms would have to ensure operators provide written verification of their compliance. The bill next goes to the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
The House tourism committee on Tuesday passed legislation that also would also allow platforms to pay taxes on behalf of short-term rental operators. It doesn't require platforms to verify operator compliance with land use laws. This bill next goes to the House finance committee.
Comments