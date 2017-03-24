Business

March 24, 2017 2:11 AM

CEO of Chinese paper company departs

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A top executive at a Chinese pulp and paper company planning a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Richmond has left the company.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2nIlB3U ) Dong Lan was recently named as acting CEO of Tranlin, which also goes by Vastly, following the departure of former CEO Jerry Z. Peng.

The company did not give a reason for Peng's departure. He has been the public face of the company's plans to build a massive plant in Chesterfield County, which Gov. Terry McAuliffe has touted as one of his biggest economic development successes.

The company had to defer payment last year for about $2 million in grants the state awarded for the project because of project delays. The company has said the plant should be running by 2020.

