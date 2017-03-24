North Dakota oil spill 3 times larger than first estimated

A December oil pipeline spill in western North Dakota is now believed to be three times larger than first estimated, and one of the biggest in state history.
Health Department environmental scientist Bill Seuss (sees) says about 530,000 gallons of oil is now believed to have spilled from the Belle Fourche Pipeline northwest of Belfield. The earlier estimate was about 176,000 gallons.
An unknown amount of oil flowed into a creek feeding into the Little Missouri River, a tributary of the Missouri River. Seuss says no oil made it into those rivers, or into any drinking water source.
Pipeline company spokeswoman Wendy Owen says about 80 percent of cleanup is complete.
The largest oil spill in North Dakota was 840,000 gallons, in a wheat field near Tioga in September 2013.
