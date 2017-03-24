Columbus companies among top technology innovators in Georgia

Two Columbus companies have been recognized as among the most innovative technology firms in Georgia.
Supplemental insurer Aflac and medical logistics company Path-Tec are two of 40 businesses and organizations in the state honored by the Technology Association of Georgia. They were recognized during the Georgia Technology Summit Thursday in Atlanta.
The Top 40 Most Innovative Technology Companies list recognizes those selected “for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of the state’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally,” the technology association said.
Aflac specifically was noted for its One Day Pay program in which it processes, approves and submits payments for insurance policyholders’ claims within one business day.
(It’s no duck, but ‘One Day Pay’ promotion has had major impact)
Path-Tec specializes in packaging, transporting and tracking laboratory specimens for health-care providers. Kevin Boykin, the company’s president and chief executive officer, was recently selected Georgia’s Small Business Person of the Year for 2017 by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
(Georgia Small Business Person of the Year is Path-Tec CEO Kevin Boykin)
The 40 technology honorees were chosen from more than 110 applications submitted by companies statewide.
“The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia’s Technology community,” Larry Williams, president and CEO of the Technology Association of Georgia, said in a statement. “The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia’s technology community.”
The 2017 Top 40 Most Innovative Technology Companies are:
The Technology Association of Georgia’s 2017 Top 40 Most Innovative Technology Companies are:
▪ Aflac, Columbus
▪ Bluefin Payment Systems, Atlanta
▪ Cybraics, Midtown
▪ Dinova, Inc, Johns Creek
▪ Elavon, Atlanta
▪ ETI Software Solutions, Norcross
▪ Foxtail Games, Athens
▪ Gimme Vending, Atlanta
▪ Global Payments, Sandy Springs
▪ Global Plasma Solutions, Savannah
▪ GoProcure, Duluth
▪ Honeywell, Midtown
▪ IDology, Atlanta
▪ Ingenious Med, Atlanta (Cobb)
▪ Ionic Security, Midtown
▪ LaaSer, Buckhead
▪ mLevel, Atlanta
▪ Mobile Labs, Buckhead
▪ Navicure, Duluth
▪ NFANT Labs, Atlanta
▪ Path-Tec, Columbus
▪ Paymetric, Roswell
▪ Pindrop, Atlanta
▪ Purchasing Power, LLC, Atlanta
▪ QASymphony, Buckhead
▪ Rev.io, Buckhead
▪ Rigor, Atlanta
▪ Roadie, Buckhead
▪ SalesLoft, Atlanta
▪ Sequence Health, Dunwoody
▪ Sharecare, Buckhead
▪ SimpleC, LLC, Atlanta
▪ SmartCommerce, Atlanta
▪ Sovereign Systems, Norcross
▪ Springbot, Midtown
▪ SunTrust Banks, Inc., Atlanta
▪ Synthio, Inc, Marietta
▪ TalentQuest, Midtown
▪ Terminus, Buckhead
▪ UserIQ, Midtown
▪ Videa, Atlanta
Comments