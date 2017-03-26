Officials to break ground on new South Dakota school

Officials in Redfield plan to break ground in a few weeks on a more than $20 million high school.
The Aberdeen American News (http://bit.ly/2nN8r5X) reports the project passed in a $16 million bond vote last year. The remainder of the money will be from the district's capital outlay funds.
Superintendent Shad Storley says the building will add an auditorium and auxiliary gym, as well as a new kitchen and commons area.
According to Storley, the building has served the community for 100 years.
School board president Heather Jordan says that while some generations of Redfield residents who attended classes there will be sad to see the old school go, they know it's time for something new.
Storley says student life will hardly be interrupted during construction.
