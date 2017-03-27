Grant will place new water storage tanks in Owsley County

The Appalachian Regional Commission has approved a grant for $600,000 to the city of Booneville to replace two aging water storage tanks.
The original Elk Lick and KY 11 South Water storage tanks were installed 40 years ago.
The new tanks will reduce maintenance costs add storage capacity and include upgrades to allow for monitoring the tanks remotely.
The Kentucky Department for Local Government says in a release that homes in Booneville and Owsley County have experienced frequent low water pressure and outages due to limited capacity and corrosion of the existing tanks.
The Appalachian Regional Commission program offers assistance for residential infrastructure projects, water supply and wastewater treatment projects.
