State congressional delegation hears from residents at forum

Three members of Rhode Island's Democratic congressional delegation have been warmly received by residents at a town hall forum after the failure of the Republican health care legislation.
U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (LAN'-jih-vin) met with more than 250 attendees Sunday afternoon at Coventry High School.
Many crowd members reportedly expressed relief at the failure Friday of efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Despite having the majority, House Republican leaders failed to win enough support for the replacement legislation to put it to a vote.
WPRI-TV reports that Langevin said he believes the ACA repeal and replace effort "is dead."
The Providence Journal reports that all three lawmakers supported exploring the option for a single payer system.
Comments