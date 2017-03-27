Business

March 27, 2017 8:16 AM

Vigil for 4 shooting victims draws hundreds

The Associated Press
WESTON, Wis.

Hundreds of people gathered in the rain to pay their respects to the four victims fatally shot in a several northern Wisconsin communities last week.

Organizers say the candlelight vigil Sunday was a chance to show support for the families of the three women and one man who lost their lives in Wednesday's violence.

Four balloons were released — one pink for Sara Quirt Sann, two red for Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne Look and Karen Barclay and one blue for Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.

WAOW-TV (http://bit.ly/2nmM4RX ) reports Everest Metro Chief Wally Sparks thanked those gathered for their support. Sparks says it's a difficult time for everyone, including the suspect's family.

Organizer Brandi Bradford says it's important for the communities to stand together as one.

