Report: TSYS leasing 10,000 square feet of space in midtown Atlanta

TSYS has leased about 10,000 square feet of space in the One Atlantic Center building in Midtown Atlanta, the Atlanta Business Chronicle is reporting.
The lease amounts to about half a floor of the building, which also houses Equifax and KPMG ‘s innovation lab.
TSYS, a locally based international credit card processing company, recently announced plans to open a card production plant in Columbus, Ohio.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
