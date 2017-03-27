Coming to Columbus: Odyssey of the Mind, USA Shooting, King of Mountain

A problem-solving event, softball and swimming competitions, and a shooting match are among the major events that will help fill Columbus-area hotel rooms and restaurants this week, the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau said Monday.
The largest gathering will be the Georgia Odyssey of the Mind state finals taking place Saturday at Columbus State University. The annual problem-solving competition will draw about 2,500 visitors, who are expected to contribute an economic impact of about $553,000.
Another major event will be the CAM Sports King of the Mountain softball competition at the South Commons complex on Victory Drive. The organizer is billing it as the “Gold Medal Games” and a chance to play in the same park as did the softball Olympians in 1996, when Columbus was a satellite venue for the Summer Olympics held in Atlanta. The CVB estimates the 1,400 participants and their support staff and families will pump roughly $211,000 into the city.
Other large gatherings include the Columbus Aquatic Club Divisional Championship that will include about 800 people and an impact of $130,000. At Fort Benning, a USA Shooting Spring Selection match is expected to draw 250 people for an impact of $244,000 on the Columbus area.
Altogether, according to the CVB, the various meetings, sports events, competitions and military-related gatherings should attract just over 5,600 people to the city, with an overall estimated “direct visitor spending” impact of $1.4 million.
Here are the events listed by the CVB this week:
Blue Cross Blue Shield Team Meeting
▪ Attendance — 35
▪ Room nights — 100
▪ Economic impact — $12,271
Professional Golfers Association Central Chapter
▪ Attendance — 70
▪ Room nights — 0
▪ Economic impact — 0
HAI Group March Board Meeting
▪ Attendance — 140
▪ Room nights — 385
▪ Economic impact — $109,915
Pickens County Middle School
▪ Attendance — 80
▪ Room nights — 60
▪ Economic impact — $22,720
Colquitt Forbes Wedding
▪ Attendance — 80
▪ Room nights — 60
▪ Economic impact — $22,720
CAM Sports King of the Mountain
▪ Attendance — 1,400
▪ Room nights — 455
▪ Economic impact — $210,790
Community Re-investment Meeting
▪ Attendance — 6
▪ Room nights — 6
▪ Economic impact — $1,646
Fort Benning G3 Birmingham Recruiting Company
▪ Attendance — 35
▪ Room nights — 0
▪ Economic Impact — $1,645
Georgia Student Ministry
▪ Attendance — 800
▪ Room nights — 455
▪ Economic impact — $210,790
Columbus Aquatic Club Divisional Championship
▪ Attendance — 800
▪ Room nights — 150
▪ Economic impact — $130,184
Muscogee County Sheriff's 2nd Annual Ball
▪ Attendance — 100
▪ Room nights — 30
▪ Economic impact — $18,510
Rotary Odyssey of the Mind
▪ Attendance — 2,500
▪ Room nights — 830
▪ Economic impact — $553,392
Poplar Place Farm
▪ Attendance — 100
▪ Room nights — 57
▪ Economic impact — $21,356
USA Shooting Spring Selection
▪ Attendance — 250
▪ Room nights — 950
▪ Economic impact — $244,220
