Brick by brick: Lego store coming to Columbus shopping center

Fans of the plastic construction toy products made by Lego have a treat in store for them in Columbus.
Bricks & Minifigs, a new and used Lego retailer franchised and operated locally by Chris Patterson, is coming to The Landings shopping center in Columbus. The store, which is going in the former Fine and Funky retail space at 5592 Whitesville Road, in the upper level of The Landings, is expected to open April 22.
The store will specialize in purchasing, selling and trading Lego products. It is one of 15 franchise outlets in the U.S. and the first in Georgia, Patterson said.
“This is an exciting new business for our community,” Patterson said. “We offer a unique experience that will appeal to children, parents, grandparents, and anyone who enjoys creative expression through Lego.”
Bricks & Minifigs also will host birthday parties and workshops.
“We will promote learning skills through building and creativity in a family-oriented atmosphere,” he said.
Lego, with their interlocking plastic bricks and accessories, have been popular for decades. Their pop culture presence even includes various movies and television programs, including “The Lego Movie” in 2014 and “The Lego Batman Movie” this year. Future films include “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” “The Lego Movie Sequel,” and “The Billion Brick Race.”
