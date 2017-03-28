Comptroller seeks safeguards for hazardous rail shipments

New York state's comptroller is urging the Trump administration to strengthen safeguards for trains carrying oil and other hazardous materials.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said Tuesday that he's written to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao asking her to consider additional safety measures to protect residents and the environment.
DiNapoli's letter cites an incident earlier this month in which a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Newburgh, spilling sulfuric acid.
He says additional safeguards are needed to ensure the safe transport of petroleum and other materials by train, and that rail companies should be required to carry insurance sufficient to cover cleanup costs.
The Democratic comptroller sent a similar letter last year to President Obama's transportation secretary.
