The Latest: Dem says Nunes should step down from intel panel

WASHINGTON
8:05 a.m.
Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the House intelligence committee, is calling on Chairman Devin Nunes to step down from the panel.
Speier had already said Nunes should recuse himself from the panel's Russia investigation. On Tuesday, she told CNN that Nunes should go farther.
She said: "I'm asking for him to step down in the interest of our integrity."
Nunes has acknowledged reviewing information on the White House grounds a day before he told reporters that Trump and his associates may have been caught up in "incidental" federal monitoring of foreign targets.
Speier said that Nunes' actions raise questions about whether the House committee's investigation can be unbiased and independent.
"If you become a White House whisperer, you are not independent," she said.
7:50 a.m.
A Republican senator says the House intelligence chairman has "put his objectivity in question" when it comes to investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina conservative, stopped short of saying whether Rep. Devin Nunes should recuse himself from the probe. But Graham tells the NBC "Today Show" that "most Americans want to know, who did he meet with and what did he see?"
Nunes has claimed there is evidence of incidental federal surveillance of Trump associates during the campaign. But he hasn't said where he got the information other to acknowledge he was briefed on the details at the White House, raising questions about politically motivations.
Graham said: "I think he put his objectivity in question at the very least."
7:23 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has criticized Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, calling it a hostile act.
Cheney said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a serious attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and other democratic processes in America.
In a speech at a speaker's conference in New Delhi, Cheney said, "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war."
Cheney's accusation Tuesday came at a time when both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating possible Russian interference in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power.
6:55 a.m.
The Kremlin says a meeting between President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and representatives from a Russian state-owned bank was a routine encounter.
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters in Moscow: "It was ordinary business." Peskov says the Kremlin was not aware of the meeting with Kushner before it took place.
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, (v-NESH'-ay-CON'-ohm-bank) said in a statement Monday that it met with Kushner last year as part of a series of discussions with representatives of leading financial institutions in Europe, Asia and the United States.
Kushner has agreed to speak to the U.S. Senate intelligence committee, which is investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 election and possible ties between Trump associates and senior Russian officials.
3:40 a.m.
House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes acknowledges he went to the White House grounds to review intelligence reports and meet the secret source behind his claim that communications involving associates of President Donald Trump were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.
The Republican congressman's revelation Monday prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russia probe.
Schiff said Nunes' connections to the White House have raised insurmountable public doubts about whether the committee could credibly investigate the president's campaign associates.
