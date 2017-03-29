French railroad company locating in Beaufort County

A French company that makes specialty railroad cars and other railroad equipment is opening a plant in Beaufort County.
Local media outlets reported that Geismar will make Beaufort County its North American headquarters.
The plant will employ about 50 people. The company is spending nearly $3 million to renovate a former machine building operation.
Geismar expects to begin operations later this year.
The company makes tools for maintaining rail lines, including drills, grinders, wrenches and saws. The company also produces track-laying equipment and specialty vehicles like trolleys and vehicles equipped to inspect bridges and tunnels from the tracks.
Jobs will include sales force, engineers and manufacturers and administrative roles
Beaufort County has approved incentives of $750,000 for the company.
