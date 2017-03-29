Business owner gets prison for stealing $635K from customers

A Cape Cod man who pleaded guilty to charges he stole more than $635,000 from customers who paid him for construction equipment he never delivered is headed to prison.
The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2ngmsVr ) 69-year-old Dennis Desgroseilliers, of Falmouth, was sentenced Monday in Boston to three to five years behind bars.
Desgroseilliers pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of larceny of more than $250 as a common notorious thief and two counts of money laundering.
Authorities began investigating Desgroseilliers, who owned two construction equipment companies, in June 2014. The attorney general's office says he stole the money from individuals and companies by accepting payments but never delivering the products or issuing refunds.
Desgroseilliers was indicted in March 2015.
