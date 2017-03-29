Helpline goes live for JobLink users after data breach

A helpline is now available for more than 250,000 users of a state job-seeker database who may be impacted by a data breach.
The Department of Labor announced Tuesday that a call center has been set up to help Delaware Job Link users whose personal information may have been part of a data breach of the American JobLink Alliance's website.
Officials say about 253,000 users may be impacted, including about 200,000 whose names, birthdates and social security numbers may have been breached. They say the American JobLink Alliance is agreeing to three years of free credit reports for impacted Delaware JobLink users and up to $25,000 for identity restoration for any user whose identity was stolen because of the breach.
The call center can be reached at 844-469-3939.
Comments