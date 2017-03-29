Immigration officials deny 'large scale' presence in Kona

The president of the Kona Coffee Farmers Association says she has taken steps to ensure the group's members are aware of their rights as farmers and immigrant laborers after receiving reports of activity in the area by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The association sent out an email to its members on March 7 detailing immigrants' rights as laborers as applied to dealings with ICE officers. Association President Suzanne Shriner said the message was sent following reports that agents entered at least three Kona farms to conduct inquiries or operations, West Hawaii Today reported on Tuesday (http://bit.ly/2nfAczn).
She said she is unaware if anyone was seized by agents during the visits.
"We want to cooperate with ICE, but we also need to protect our businesses and make sure that anything done is being done above board," Shriner said. "We're just a little troubled by the way we hear it went down."
ICE spokeswoman Virginia Kice said in a statement reports of the agency's visits have either been exaggerated or are completely false. She said the agency's two primary enforcement divisions informed her that they had not "recently carried out any large-scale enforcement actions targeting coffee growers in Kona."
"In all instances . our arrests are targeted and lead-driven — we don't engage in indiscriminate sweeps or raids," Kice said. "These false claims about ICE sweeps are dangerous and irresponsible. They create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger."
Industry concerns over new immigration policies under President Donald Trump's administration come as the coffee farmers group has been dealing with a labor shortage. Fewer workers resulted in 10 percent to 20 percent of the crop being left on trees last year, Shriner said.
"This fear not only harms the undocumented workers, it harms the documented workers we rely on so heavily," said Shriner, adding that the majority of permanent and part-time coffee workers have legal status. "They'll stop coming to work. They'll stop showing up in the fields. They'll stop coming over to Hawaii.".
Comments