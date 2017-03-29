More than 1,000 jobs up for grabs Thursday at Atlanta event

More than 1,000 jobs will be up for grabs Thursday in Atlanta, with 60-plus employers on hand looking to fill positions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The “Airport Community Job Fair” takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse in College Park. That’s adjacent to the airport off Camp Creek Parkway. Prospective employees will be interviewed on the spot and should bring about a dozen resumes and dress for success.
Those coming to the event also need to register at atljobfair.eventbrite.com
Positions available include baristas, bartenders, CDL drivers, cooks, hosts, cashiers, food servers, dishwashers, managers, sales associates, retail managers, airline customer service, aircraft cleaners, baggage handlers, luggage cart attendants, wheelchair attendants, utility workers, floor technicians, construction managers, project managers, project engineers, general laborers, foremen, carpenters, Atlanta Fire, Atlanta Police, security officers, customers service, IT professionals, administrative assistants, accountants, budget analysts, business system analysts and IT project managers.
This is the sixth job fair held by the airport since 2010, it said, with it assisting 16,000 job candidates over that time.
There will be limited parking at the convention center for $5, thus those attending the job fair are urged to take MARTA to the airport, then use a free SkyTrain directly to the center.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport handles more than 101 million passengers each year, making it the busiest in the world. It links with more than 150 U.S. destinations and nearly 70 international locales in more than 45 countries. Its 63,000-plus employees make it the largest employer in Georgia.
