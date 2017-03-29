Columbus cafe offering free cup of coffee Thursday in honor of Will

Yola’s Coffee & Cafe in the Midtown area of Columbus will be offering a free cup of Will’s Gourmet Blend coffee to each customer on Thursday as part of a remembrance of a lost loved one.
The cafe is located at 1815 Garrard St., in St. Elmo Shopping Center on the north end of Lakebottom Park.
“This whole restaurant is to do something to keep Will’s name honored, so that he’s not forgotten,” said Yolanda East, a baker who operates the eatery with chef and artisan bread baker Michael Kimball.
(Bakers and chef craft artisan breads and sweet treats at Yola’s)
Will is Manuel William “Will” Cabezas, the 3-year-old nephew of East who passed away in a drowning accident in 2015. The boy’s face is in the logo of the business, while an area called Will’s Corner is set up in the cafe for youngsters to stop in a play awhile with their parents. The family also is dedicating a bench for Will Thursday at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus.
“On Thursday, in honor of that dedication, we’re going to give away coffee all day,” East said.
Yola’s is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Comments