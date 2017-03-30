Columbus jobless rate declines in February, still highest in Georgia

1:16 Synovus employees deliver more than 250 pairs of shoes to SafeHouse Ministries Pause

3:51 Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

2:45 Aimee Copeland: "I've got it going on y'all, I have an amazing life."

1:56 Installing a car seat properly

2:21 Smoking ban advocate speaks out

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case

2:56 Get behind the scenes with the Adopt-a-Raptor program at Callaway Gardens

1:49 Gen. Ulysses S. Grant visits the National Civil War Naval Museum

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death