Columbus jobless rate declines in February, still highest in Georgia

It was a simple formula for the Columbus metro area unemployment rate in February: More people went back to work and fewer people received layoff notices, the Georgia Department reported Thursday.
That meant the local area’s rate declined from 7 percent in January to 6.5 percent in February, which compares to 6.6 percent in February a year ago. The Columbus rate remains the highest in Georgia, however.
Data released Thursday show 654 more people in the Columbus area entered the work force, bringing the total number of people on the job to 116,702. The labor force, which includes those unemployed but seeking a paycheck, was up by 40 to 124,806.
The metro area did not officially see any job growth from January to February, the department said, with the total number of jobs in the area at 120,400. It did gain 100 positions year over year, most of those in the sectors of finance and insurance.
The Columbus metro area also saw a decline in new filings for unemployment assistance, with 973 fewer people seeking benefits after being laid off. The total number of those who sought help in February was 872.
Among Georgia’s metro areas, Gainesville had the lowest jobless rate in the state in February at 4.1 percent. Albany and Dalton were the only other metro areas with rates over 6 percent, with both at 6.1 percent.
Georgia’s overall rate in February was 5.3 percent. That was down from 5.5 percent in January and lower than the 5.5 percent the state saw in February a year ago.
The labor department urges those looking for a job or needing a better one to check out its listing service at employgeorgia.com. It said there were 2,157 new job openings posted there for Columbus in February. Statewide, there were 65,461 new positions added.
