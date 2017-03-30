Business

March 30, 2017 12:00 PM

McDonald’s restaurants in Columbus are in a hiring mode

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Anyone looking to snag a job with Mickey D’s?

Fast-food chain McDonald’s says it will be hiring at its 2525 Airport Thruway location from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The home of the Big Mac also is hiring at the following locations — 1619 Bradley Park Drive, 6600 Flat Rock Road and 6475 Gateway Road at the Walmart Supercenter.

“We’re looking for great people who want to give outstanding service with the hospitality our customers deserve,” McDonald’s says on its hiring poster. “We can’t wait to see your smile.”

Those looking to apply should visit the website http://www.snagajob.com/, the poster says. The site also has a listing of other non-McDonald’s jobs in the area.

