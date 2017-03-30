Fish, plant research collections out at Louisiana-Monroe

Athletic renovations, budget cuts and limited use have given the death knell to the thousands of fish and plant research specimens housed at the University of Louisiana at Monroe's Museum of Natural History.
A top school official, Dr. Eric Pani, said Thursday the university is finding a new home for two of the state's largest research collections — six million fish specimens and 500,000 plant specimens. He says two Louisiana institutions have expressed interest as well as some institutes outside the state.
News of the looming move came in a Facebook post Tuesday by the museum's director, who said the collections were being forced out to make way for a new track field and could be destroyed if not relocated.
Pani says there's no way the collection will be destroyed.
