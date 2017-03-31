Candy maker expanding in northern Kentucky, adding 70 jobs

The company that makes Airheads, Mentos and other candies is expanding its factory in northern Kentucky.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office said Perfetti van Melle USA will invest $11 million and create 70 new full-time jobs in the expansion near Erlanger.
The upgrade includes improvements to the facility and new equipment and production lines.
Perfetti van Melle USA is part of Amsterdam-based Perfetti van Melle. Bevin's office said in a news release that the company has operations in 38 countries, and its brands are sold in more than 150 countries.
The northern Kentucky plant opened in 1984 and currently employs about 300 people. It contains the company's North American headquarters and is its only manufacturing operation in the U.S.
Up to $500,000 in tax incentives has been approved by the state.
