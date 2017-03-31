FIFA sends 1,300-page corruption probe to Swiss prosecutors

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case

2:57 Looking Back: City Village master plan envisions jobs, housing,and retail

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

2:08 Job Spotlight with Yola East

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage