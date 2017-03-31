The Latest: Judge approves Trump University settlement

3:51 Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract Pause

2:03 Update on the Randall Keller murder and child cruelty case

1:27 Honoring those who give, and receive, the gift of life

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

1:11 Judge Glenda Hatchett speaks out about alternative schools