I-26 in West Columbia to close overnight to remove bridge

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse Pause

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

0:51 Fort Benning teacher breaks color barrier

5:46 Take an adventure over the Chattahoochee River with zip line guide James Walker

3:02 Hundreds wait for a chance to "Come On Down!" with the Price is Right at the RiverCenter

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

0:15 Driver's view of collapsed Georgia overpass