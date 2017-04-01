Pig that fell from truck in South Dakota on way to new home

Wally the pig is headed to hog heaven.
The 250-pound pig was rescued last week after he fell off a truck on Interstate 90 in South Dakota, just a few miles from a hog processing facility. He has been staying at the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Wally has been adopted by the SoulSpace Farm Sanctuary in New Richmond, Wisconsin. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2nu9m7F) that he left for his new home on Friday.
Wally was not eager to get back on the road. His movers tried using a trail of Milk-Bones to get him into the trailer, to no avail. It eventually took a pole and a harness to get him inside.
Wally will join 32 other animals at the Wisconsin farm.
Comments