Minister: Iraq to boost crude oil production by year's end

1:41 Local couple robbed of $22,000 during Craigslist deal gone bad Pause

4:55 See Sunday Interview excerpts with Dr. Sylvester McRae

1:41 Billy Thomas talks about the Alabama Shootout

4:21 Father wants accountability for son's death

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds?

1:38 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 2 from WRBL'S Carmen Rose

1:28 Columbus police asking for public's help to find man who has been missing for two years

0:49 A sneak peek of the RiverCenter's upcoming show 'Taj Express'

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason