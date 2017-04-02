Summer jobs season approaching at Shore

With Memorial Day soon approaching, it's summer jobs season at the New Jersey shore.
Business owners tell The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2oNZd6i) fewer international students have been applying for the seasonal positions in recent years, opening the door for more locals to get in on the action.
Businesses in Ocean City such as Gillian's Wonderland Pier and numerous eateries hire hundreds of workers between the ages of 14 and 21 to start around mid-June. Most get paid a little more than minimum wage.
Above all, the business owners say, intelligence and an outgoing attitude is a must.
Comments