Protests rattle Ecuador following election fraud claims

Alianza PAIS's presidential candidate Lenin Moreno flashes a victory sign at the end of the day of the presidential election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ecuador went to the polls in a second round presidential elections.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Opposition presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso flashed victory signs to his supporters during a rally as he waits for the final election results in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso wait for the final election results near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Alianza PAIS's presidential candidate Lenin Moreno, left, and his running mate Jorge Glas smile end of the day of the presidential election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ecuador went to the polls in a second round presidential elections.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party, right, and his running mate Andres Paez celebrate at the end of election day in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party greets the press before he casts his ballot during presidential election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa casts his ballot during presidential elections Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls showed a neck-and-neck vote between President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor, Lenin Moreno, and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Lenin Moreno, presidential candidate for the party Alianza PAIS, sitting in a wheelchair, casts his vote during a presidential runoff election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls showed a neck-and-neck vote between President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor, Lenin Moreno, and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
A woman marks her ballot accompanied by her daughter during a presidential runoff election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls showed a neck-and-neck vote between President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor, Lenin Moreno, and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso. Correa is urging voters to pick the candidate who will continue his policies in support of the poor while the opposition candidate is promising to deliver a well-needed jolt to the nation's beleaguered economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
A woman receives her ballot from an electoral worker during a presidential runoff election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls showed a neck-and-neck vote between Correa's hand-picked successor, Lenin Moreno, and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso. Correa is urging voters to pick the candidate who will continue his policies in support of the poor while the opposition candidate is promising to deliver a well-needed jolt to the nation's beleaguered economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Guillermo Lasso, presidential candidate for the CREO political party and his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar, flash victory signs after he cast his ballot during presidential election in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ecuador goes to the polls in a second round presidential elections.
Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A woman casts her ballot during a presidential runoff election, in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls showed a neck-and-neck vote between President Rafael Correa's hand-picked successor, Lenin Moreno, and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso. Correa is urging voters to pick the candidate who will continue his policies in support of the poor while the opposition candidate is promising to deliver a well-needed jolt to the nation's beleaguered economy.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso protest near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso are confronted by the police near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso wait for the final election results near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters celebrate as presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais and Ecuador's President Rafael Correa great from the government palace balcony, in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, left, and presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais, wave to supporters from the government palace balcony in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, center, Vice-president Jorge Glas, left, and presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais, wave to supporters from the government palace balcony in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais, sitting in a wheelchair, greets supporters outside the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais gather in front of the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Lenin Moreno of ruling party Alianza Pais, sitting in a wheelchair, left, poses for photo outside the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival refused to recognize the results on Monday, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Supporters of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso protest near the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno was declared the winner of Ecuador's presidential runoff Sunday, delivering a major setback to a recent right-ward surge in Latin American politics and providing continuity to President Rafael Correa's "Citizens' Revolution." Lasso, has yet to concede defeat and demanded a recount after three exit polls showed him winning.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso speaks during a rally outside the National Electoral Council in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Government candidate Lenin Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival Lasso, refused to recognize the results, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso hold his head during a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Government candidate Lenin Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival Lasso, refused to recognize the results, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa, right, bites into a birthday a cake during the Change of Guard Ceremony in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Although Correa's birthday is on April 6, he was given a early cake, as winning Vice-Presidencial candidate Jorge Glas chuckles next to him.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso speaks during a rally in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 3, 2017. Government candidate Lenin Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his conservative rival Lasso, refused to recognize the results, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against fraud.
Dolores Ochoa
AP Photo
Comments