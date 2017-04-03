Business

April 3, 2017 10:12 AM

Grain mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 3.20 cents higher at $4.2960 a bushel; May corn was up 3 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; May oats was up .40 cent at $2.2460 a bushel while May soybeans lost .20 cent to $9.4560 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

April live cattle was .23 cent lower at $1.1973 a pound; April feeder cattle was down .63 cent at $1.3333 pound; April lean hogs lost .03 cent to $.6565 a pound.

