Storm damages portion of Eagle & Phenix property in downtown Columbus

The storms that surged through the Columbus area Monday morning left some damage to W.C. Bradley Company’s Eagle & Phenix property on Front Avenue.
“We’re assessing the damage to see what we need to do to shore it back up,” said Cherie Sanders, property manager for the Columbus-based company’s real-estate division.
The wind apparently caught a portion of the old boiler house at the Eagle & Phenix complex in the city’s downtown area, she said, with some bricks tumbling to the ground in front of the unrestored and vacant building. Video shows damage near the top of the structure with pieces of the roof peeled up and a chunk of the facade missing. A pile of bricks and pieces of the roof lie on the ground.
There were no injuries, she said.
“We’ve heard rumors that it was all of the Eagle & Phenix, but it was just the unrestored boiler house that’s on Front Avenue,” Sanders said. “I guess the wind got up under the bricks and knocked the bricks out.”
The empty boiler house is directly in front of two towering smokestacks that now basically are signature ornamental pieces at the Eagle & Phenix condominum and apartment complex along the Chattahoochee River. The main condo structures, created from the former textile mill, are just south of the boiler house. The apartments are north of it.
The storm that rolled through the area heading into the lunch hour Monday included a tornado warning in Columbus and the surrounding area from 11:39 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Comments