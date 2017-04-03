Mediterranean restaurant opens, to hold free food event on Friday

Pita Mediterranean Street Food opened its doors on Monday, with the restaurant now planning a grand opening event Friday that includes free food in the form of gyros, chicken gyros and falafel pita.
The fast-casual-style eatery at 6600 Whittlesey Blvd., in the Columbus Park Crossing area on the city’s north side, will begin the grand opening at 6 p.m.
“Columbus, it is time for the moment you all been waiting for,” the restaurant says on its website. “Pita is ready to open its doors, and have some fun! Show your support and give us a warm welcome to the latest edition to the community!”
Pita Mediterranean asks that those planning to attend the event and taste the free food to click on the “going” link on its Facebook page “to give us an idea on how many we can expect to party with us!”
Hours for the Columbus location are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except for Sunday, when it closes at 8 p.m.
The 1,800-square-foot Columbus location has located in a small “lifestyle center” anchored by West Georgia Eye Care Center’s Lasik practice. It is adjacent to the Homewood Suites hotel and across from the Acura and BMW dealerships on Whittlesey Boulevard.
The Pita Mediterranean Street Food menu includes various types of gyros, chicken and beef shawarma, fish, tawook, kafta, falafel, pita bread, hummus, baba ghanoush, lebanee, feta & olives, several salads and platters for those wanting the entrees with grilled vegetables. Desserts include baklava cheesecake and Nutella pita.
The Columbus restaurant is being franchised by local resident Nadeem Chaudhry, said Nour Rabai, owner of the small Peachtree City, Ga.-based chain. Rabai himself is a young entrepreneur who grew up in Beirut, Lebanon. Chaudhry hopes to open at least one more Pita Mediterranean Street Food in Columbus, Rabai said, and also is targeting LaGrange, Ga., and the Auburn-Opelika, Ala., market.
Founded in 2012, Pita Mediterranean Street Food has locations in the Georgia cities of Columbus, Peachtree City, Newnan, Dunwoody, Roswell, Marietta and Sharpsburg.
The Columbus phone number is 706-221-4731.
