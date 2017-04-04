AP PHOTOS: Bike-sharing rivalry crowds Beijing's sidewalks

In this Thursday, March 23, 2017 photo, residents ride bicycles from bike-sharing company Ofo try to pedal through a sidewalk crowded with bicycles from the bike-sharing companies Ofo, Mobike and Bluegogo, near a bus stand in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photo, people ride bicycles of bike-sharing companies Ofo, left, and Mobike, right, past a corner tower of the Forbidden City in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017 photo, visitors ride bicycles from bike-sharing company Mobile in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, commuters ride bicycles of bike-sharing companies near a bus stand in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour,, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, a man rides a bicycle from bike-sharing company Ofo past bicycles from competitors like Mobike and Bluegogo parked side-by side along a road in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, a woman walks past a bicycle of bike-sharing company Ofo with its seat removed parked near a bicycle from its competitor Bluegogo on the sidewalk in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as 7 cents a ride, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, commuters ride bicycles from bike-sharing companies Ofo and Mobike past a traffic light junction during the morning rush hour in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, a bicycle of bike-sharing company Ofo parked in a residential building compound in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, women ride bicycles from bike-sharing company Mobike past an advertisement promoting the service on a street in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, a staffer at right from the bike-sharing company Ofo demonstrates to a man the use of the bike-sharing application on his phone as other workers unload bicycles to a sidewalk in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, commuters use bicycles from bike-sharing company Ofo placed on the sidewalk in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 photo, a commuter uses a bike-sharing app to unlock a bicycle from bike-sharing company Mobike in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Friday, March 17, 2017 photo, a woman rides a bicycle from bike-sharing company Ofo past office buildings during the morning rush hour in the Central Business District of Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, a man the bike-sharing application on his smartphone to unlock the bicycle from bike-sharing company Ofo parked on the sidewalk in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 photo, a woman rides a bicycle from bike-sharing company Ofo past a billboard with the slogan "Environment protection starts from you and me" displayed near a construction site at the Central Business District of Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photo, damaged bicycles from bike-sharing companies Ofo and Bluegogo are placed near garbage bags on the sidewalk in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
In this Sunday, March 19, 2017 photo, a worker fixes a bicycle's tyre at the repair station for the bike-sharing company Ofo in Beijing, China. As many as 2.2 million of these two-wheelers have been deployed, which are available for rent for as little as U.S. 7 cents for half an hour, in the latest symbol of heavy spending in China's internet sector where startups are in a race to attract more users to their services.
Andy Wong
AP Photo
Comments