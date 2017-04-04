85 businesses, 21 schools expected at college job fair

More than 85 businesses will be on hand for the 44th annual New Hampshire College and University Council job fair.
Students from 21 colleges and universities will participate in the career fair being held at Saint Anselm College on Tuesday. Participating businesses and government agencies will conduct job interviews, and students also will be invited to apply for internships, explore graduate school and network with business owners from around the region.
The council's president, Tom Horgan, says the large number of participating businesses shows that there are a range of jobs out there, from manufacturing to high tech to tourism.
