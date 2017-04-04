Denver activists joining effort marking MLK assassination

Activists for racial justice and economic equality are joining forces in Denver as part of a national effort to mark the 49th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Members of Black Lives Matters and the Fight for $15 campaign are holding their first joint action on Tuesday in two dozen cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Denver.
Activists in Denver plan to host a screening of "At The River I Stand", a movie about King's efforts to help striking black sanitation workers in Memphis right before his death, followed by a panel of speakers.
