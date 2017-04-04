Colorado ski resort one step closer to renovation plan

Colorado officials are moving forward a multi-million-dollar renovation plan for a ski resort.
The Aspen Times reports (http://bit.ly/2o5E6iA ) Aspen Skiing Co's plan to add on-mountain attractions to Snowmass Ski Area received unanimous approval in its second reading on Monday and is awaiting final votes.
The company plans to add attractions such as year-round or seasonal overnight camping facilities such as mountain huts to areas such as Dikes, Slider and Turkey Trot and Elk Camp Saddle. The company is also adding a ropes course, new hiking and biking trails and an alpine coaster, where bobsled-like cars travel on tubular tracks in the forest.
Snowmass Mayor Markey Butler says it is important to have more hiking trails added along with biking trails to prevent conflicts between the two.
