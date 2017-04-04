Business

UPS to build $200M package-handling plant in North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas

UPS says it plans to build a $200 million package-handling center in North Texas to help handle the increase in shipping volumes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that the plant in Arlington will be completed late next year and employ the equivalent of about 1,400 full-time workers.

UPS says new technology to route packages will help reduce delivery delays due to bad weather or surges in volume.

The company and rival FedEx have been investing in new plants and other equipment to handle the growth in deliveries as consumers do more of their shopping online.

UPS is based in Atlanta.

