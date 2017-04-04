The Latest: LIRR to cancel 10 morning rush hour trains

4:27 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 4 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Pause

2:45 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

2:03 Peak azalea season has arrived at Callaway Gardens

3:39 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announces city closing in anticipation of Wednesday storms

0:44 Trial of man charged with child's death will soon be in jury's hands

1:29 Authorities urge parents to report inappropriate images, videos of students to Columbus police

3:33 William Washington pleads not guilty to felony murder in the shooting death Dominique Horton

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

3:14 Here's why a Columbus family is speaking out about social media posts