Job fair to feature 70-plus employers looking to hire 2,100 people

A job fair scheduled April 13, organized and hosted by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, will include more than 70 employers needing to fill 2,100-plus positions.
The event takes place 2:30 to 7 p.m. at West Georgia Technical College’s Callaway Conference Center, 220 Fort Drive, in nearby LaGrange, Ga. Aside from the jobs available, there also will be a career skills workshop on site, the Republican congressman’s office said Tuesday.
Employers interested in participating in the job fair should contact Ferguson’s Third District office in Newnan at 770-683-2033. The event includes a broad range of employers from the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding region, including several from Columbus.
Here is a list of employers released Tuesday that are expected to be on hand at the April 13 event:
▪ A1 Employment
▪ Adapt to Solve Inc.
▪ Aflac Insurance, Fayette
▪ AFLAC Insurance, LaGramge
▪ Allegiance Staffing
▪ Alliance Total Solutions
▪ Ambassador Personnel
▪ AMK9
▪ Aspirion Health Resources
▪ AT&T
▪ Batson-Cook Construction
▪ BlueCross Blue Shield/Anthem
▪ Buffalo Rock
▪ Coldwell Banker Realtors
▪ Callaway Gardens
▪ Caremaster Medical Services
▪ Caterpillar Forest
▪ Charter Bank
▪ Chick-fil-A (Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange)
▪ Clayton State University
▪ Convergys
▪ Custom Truck and Body Works
▪ Dermatology Specialists of Georgia
▪ District 4 Public Health
▪ Diversicare of Lanett
▪ East Alabama Medical Center
▪ Eaton/Cooper Lighting
▪ Elwood Staffing
▪ Emory at LaGrange
▪ Express Employment Professionals
▪ Fokker Services America
▪ Georgia Transmission Corp.
▪ Georgia Department of Labor
▪ Georgia Power
▪ Industrial Staffing
▪ ITW
▪ Jo-Ann Stores
▪ Kia Motors
▪ Kimble's Food By Design
▪ Koch Foods
▪ Labor Finders
▪ Malone Solutions (Kia Staffing)
▪ Malone Staffing
▪ Mando America Corp.
▪ Mau Workforce Solutions
▪ Metro Industrial Services
▪ Mountville Mills
▪ U.S. National Guard
▪ NCR
▪ Nespar International
▪ New Ventures/Youth Ventures
▪ Newnan Utilities
▪ Pathways Center
▪ Pratt & Whitney
▪ RAM Partners LLC
▪ Resource Manufacturing (Yamaha)
▪ Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation
▪ Staffing Connections
▪ TDK
▪ The Home Depot
▪ TSYS
▪ U.S. Peachtree City Recruiting Company
▪ UPS
▪ U.S. Army
▪ UWG Continuing Education
▪ VECTR
▪ Wellstar West Georgia
▪ West Georgia Technical College
▪ Wheelabrator
▪ WorkSource Three Rivers
▪ WTVM-News Leader 9
▪ Yamaha
