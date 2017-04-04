Business

April 4, 2017 4:55 PM

Job fair to feature 70-plus employers looking to hire 2,100 people

By Tony Adams

A job fair scheduled April 13, organized and hosted by U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, will include more than 70 employers needing to fill 2,100-plus positions.

The event takes place 2:30 to 7 p.m. at West Georgia Technical College’s Callaway Conference Center, 220 Fort Drive, in nearby LaGrange, Ga. Aside from the jobs available, there also will be a career skills workshop on site, the Republican congressman’s office said Tuesday.

Employers interested in participating in the job fair should contact Ferguson’s Third District office in Newnan at 770-683-2033. The event includes a broad range of employers from the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding region, including several from Columbus.

Here is a list of employers released Tuesday that are expected to be on hand at the April 13 event:

▪ A1 Employment

▪ Adapt to Solve Inc.

▪ Aflac Insurance, Fayette

▪ AFLAC Insurance, LaGramge

▪ Allegiance Staffing

▪ Alliance Total Solutions

▪ Ambassador Personnel

▪ AMK9

▪ Aspirion Health Resources

▪ AT&T

▪ Batson-Cook Construction

▪ BlueCross Blue Shield/Anthem

▪ Buffalo Rock

▪ Coldwell Banker Realtors

▪ Callaway Gardens

▪ Caremaster Medical Services

▪ Caterpillar Forest

▪ Charter Bank

▪ Chick-fil-A (Lafayette Parkway, LaGrange)

▪ Clayton State University

▪ Convergys

▪ Custom Truck and Body Works

▪ Dermatology Specialists of Georgia

▪ District 4 Public Health

▪ Diversicare of Lanett

▪ East Alabama Medical Center

▪ Eaton/Cooper Lighting

▪ Elwood Staffing

▪ Emory at LaGrange

▪ Express Employment Professionals

▪ Fokker Services America

▪ Georgia Transmission Corp.

▪ Georgia Department of Labor

▪ Georgia Power

▪ Industrial Staffing

▪ ITW

▪ Jo-Ann Stores

▪ Kia Motors

▪ Kimble's Food By Design

▪ Koch Foods

▪ Labor Finders

▪ Malone Solutions (Kia Staffing)

▪ Malone Staffing

▪ Mando America Corp.

▪ Mau Workforce Solutions

▪ Metro Industrial Services

▪ Mountville Mills

▪ U.S. National Guard

▪ NCR

▪ Nespar International

▪ New Ventures/Youth Ventures

▪ Newnan Utilities

▪ Pathways Center

▪ Pratt & Whitney

▪ RAM Partners LLC

▪ Resource Manufacturing (Yamaha)

▪ Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation

▪ Staffing Connections

▪ TDK

▪ The Home Depot

▪ TSYS

▪ U.S. Peachtree City Recruiting Company

▪ UPS

▪ U.S. Army

▪ UWG Continuing Education

▪ VECTR

▪ Wellstar West Georgia

▪ West Georgia Technical College

▪ Wheelabrator

▪ WorkSource Three Rivers

▪ WTVM-News Leader 9

▪ Yamaha

