Retired professor sues Ohio State over energy deal details

A retired Ohio State University professor has sued the university for allegedly withholding details of a proposed $1.1 billion deal between OSU and a French energy company.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks the Ohio Supreme Court to order Ohio State to make public an agreement spelling out terms of the proposed deal with Ohio State Energy Partners, an entity that includes Paris-based ENGIE and Axium Infrastructure.
The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ozeUBX ) reports retired professor Bruce Weide alleges OSU wants to keep the agreement under wraps until it's approved and opponents can't object.
A student group backed by a union that represents some OSU energy workers has protested that the deal could convert union-represented university jobs into outside-contractor positions.
University spokesman Ben Johnson says the school doesn't comment on pending litigation.
