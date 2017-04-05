Residents vote against tax raise for event center projects

City officials say about three-quarters of Colorado voters rejected a plan to raise taxes to build an events center and renovate a convention center.
The Daily Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2nXtvUK ) more than 10,000 people voted against the Referred Measure 2A Tuesday that would have support the construction of a Grand Junction downtown events center and the renovation of Two Rivers Convention Center.
The proposed 5,200 seat event center would have hosted an East Coast Hockey League team and other types of events.
Under the measure, the city's sales tax would have been raised from 2.75 to 3 percent and generated $30 million.
Landon Balding, who was on the campaign committee for the project, says he is not discouraged and sees their 10-week campaign was not enough time to spread education on the measure.
