Flint Energies closing offices at 12:30 p.m. due to possible bad weather

Flint Energies in Reynolds, Ga., just east of Columbus, said Wednesday it will be closing its offices at 12:30 p.m. due to the possibility of inclement weather.
“However, all employees will be prepared to respond and work on power restoration,” the utility said. “Based on our history with weather and storms, we know Flint members could experience multiple day outages after serious storms.”
Customers who do experience outages should call 1-888-354-6836.
“On an average day Flint takes nearly 2,000 calls,” the company said. “After a storm, it can be thousands more calls.”
