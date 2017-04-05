Severe weather now pushing into Columbus, Phenix City, Auburn areas

Severe weather is now approaching the Columbus area, with radar showing batches of thunderstorms and heavy rain stretching from Montgomery, Ala., to Eufaula, Ala., and pushing to the northeast toward Auburn, Ala., and the Columbus-Fort Benning area.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 1 p.m. EDT and a flash flood watch for the area until 2 a.m. Thursday.
“Scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are expected today into tonight,” the weather service said Wednesday morning as severe weather targeted primarily northern Alabama and the Atlanta metro area, with a tornado warning in Atlanta earlier Wednesday.
“Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail to 2 inches in size or greater, and several tornadoes will be main hazards,” the service said of the forecast for Columbus and the surrounding area. “A few of the tornadoes could be strong and have long tracks on the ground, causing extensive damage. Heavy rain can also be expected with minor flooding possible.”
The Weather Channel’s Weather.com indicates strong storms possibly will continue in the Columbus area until nearly 5 p.m. Wednesday. It’s futurecast radar currently shows the worst potential of severe and damaging storms could be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Anyone living north of Columbus or driving toward Atlanta can expect very heavy rain.
