Storms clearing the area for now, tornado watch extended to 8 p.m.

The severe weather that pushed north from the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning appears to be clearing out of the Columbus area for now, although the National Weather Service in Atlanta has extended a tornado watch for much of Georgia, including the Columbus area, until 8 p.m.
A flash flood watch also remains in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday.
Radar indicated there are small-cell storms trailing the primary area of thunderstorms and rain that just moved through Columbus, which could redevelop and turn severe with any sunshine heating of the day.
The roughest storms and heaviest rain in the area are moving southeast of Columbus, along a line from Enterprise, Dothan and Eufaula in Alabama through Cusseta, Lumpkin and Americus in Georgia.
The current forecast for Columbus is for scattered thunderstorms into the early evening, possibly becoming more numerous between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. before clearing out of the area. That will be followed by clear skies, gusty winds and noticeably cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Highs should be in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s both days.
There is no stormy weather in the current long-term forecast.
